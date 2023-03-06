Dr. Charles Bradford Thomas

GALVESTON, TX — On Friday, March 3, 2023, Dr. Charles Bradford Thomas passed away after defying the odds, showing his strong determination and faith in an almost nine-year battle with cancer. He was sixty-eight. Brad was born to Alice Barkett Thomas and Philip John Thomas on October 26, 1954 in Longview, Texas. He is survived by his devoted wife of thirty-one years, Gina Gilligan Thomas, his children Philip Bradford Thomas and Catherine Alia Thomas, his brother Dr. Philip John Thomas, niece Allison Victoria Thomas, aunts Mary Lois Barkett Fadal, Betty Barkett Horaney and Mary Lou Barkett, uncle Dr. Ronald Otis Fadal, mother-in-law Dorothy Reynolds Gilligan, and numerous cousins.

Growing up, Brad attended public schools in Marshall, Texas. He was involved in DeMolay International and Boys State. He played tennis and attended Camp Fern. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1972 as salutatorian of his class, leading the way for his son and daughter, whom he proudly watched become salutatorians of their classes. From an early age, Brad was active in Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall, where he served as an acolyte and participated in Episcopal Young Churchmen.

