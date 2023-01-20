Dr. Armond Samuel Goldman

GALVESTON — Armond Samuel Goldman passed away at age 92 at his home in Galveston, Texas, on January 16, 2023. He was born in San Angelo, Texas, on May 26, 1930. His parents, David and Rose (Gottesfeld) Goldman, were first-generation Jewish immigrants from eastern Europe. He spent his childhood in San Angelo, where his father served as rabbi. A prodigy, Dr. Goldman attended the University of Texas at Austin, and graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) with an MD at the age of 23. He interned at the US Public Health Service Hospital in New Orleans, LA, served in the US Army for two years, and completed a Residency in Pediatrics at UTMB, where he was Chief Resident. He was a full-time member of the UTMB faculty for 42 years and was conferred Professor Emeritus in 2002.

Armond Goldman was a medical leader. Over the course of his career, he at various times directed the Texas Poison Control Center, the Division of Immunology and Allergy at UTMB Department of Pediatrics, and the Division of Pediatric Immunology at the Galveston Shriner's Burn Institute. He advocated for protecting children from burns via standards like reducing the flammability of sleepwear and making space heaters safer. He was also a leader nationally in service to the NIH, La Leche League International, and the International Society for Research in Human Milk and Lactation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription