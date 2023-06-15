CYPRESS, TX — On a warm and sunny Spring morning, June 12, 2023, Douglas E. Oliver passed from this earth to an alternate universe, on to another morning surf break, surrounded by numerous loving family members and friends.

Born on the Island, on October 12, 1959, the firstborn son of Ayree Ann (Ing) and Douglas Oliver. Like most of us “back in the day”, Doug (“Dougie”, by his close relatives) joined the rest of us surfing the various beach breaks along the Seawall, from The Balinese Room (long gone; Thanks, Ike.), the Flagship (Never “the pleasure pier”), all the way up to the 61st St. Fishing Pier, which was his “home break”, since he lived just down that street for the longest time. Then there was the occasional Spring surf trip down to South Padre Island with his BOI surf buddies.

