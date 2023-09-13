GALVESTON — Dorsem Lee "Rip" Koehler, Sr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on September 11, 2023. He was born October 2, 1940 to Cortus and Ethyl May Koehler in Galveston, Texas.
Early in life, he was affectionately nicknamed "Rip" by his mother after the character in American literature, Rip Van Winkle, because of his penchant for excessively sleeping.
Rip attended Ball High School before his graduation from Kirwin High School. His career path was marked by a series of roles that ever reflected his diverse set of skills and passion for service. Rip was a lifeguard in his early years, and later he worked as a technician at Broadway Funeral Home, driving the ambulance and transporting patients. He worked in bottling at Falstaff Brewery. Eventually, Rip found his true calling by starting his own company, Alert Alarms Burglar & Fire Protection, where he combined his business acumen with his passion for helping others. He was, without contradiction, a case of the self-made man whose ascent to the top came in the form of his own resources and hard work. His customers were not just people in need of a service, but they were friends whom Rip personally pledged to protect. Rip's wife, Bernetta, worked alongside him to build the business, along with his family and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Donna and Ted Townsend. Alert Alarms is still thriving today after over fifty years. Rip's legacy at Alert Alarms continues through his children, grandsons, and son-in-law.
Even though Rip spent much of his time working hard to build and foster the success of Alert Alarms, he had a range of interests that brought him great joy and relaxation. With his family and friends, he enjoyed fishing aboard his boats, "PawPaw" and "El Jefe" and loved to take hunting trips also. One of his favorite activities was traveling in his motor home, aptly named by him as the "Alert Alarms Disaster Recovery Center." He loved traveling to College Station, Texas and tailgating with his family's "Alert Aggies Tailgating Crew" and cheering on the Fightin' Texas Aggie football team.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bernetta, daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Frank Mencacci, son and daughter-in-law, Bubba and Nicole Koehler, daughter, Melissa Perales, grandchildren, Ted and Lee Mencacci, Collin and Lexie Koehler, and Ethan Perales. Also missing Rip are his beloved pets, his dog, Cass, and his parrot, Paco.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM followed by a rosary at 6:30 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1302 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77550. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers are Frank, Ted and Lee Mencacci, Collin Koehler, Ethan Perales, Mike Perales, Raymond "Mugs" Rhew, Kyle Wheeler, and Johnny Smecca. Honorary pallbearers are Travis and Justin Tucker, Anthony White, John Maisel, Marc Weiss, Bobby and Gary Platte, John Hey, Carl Couchman, and Todd Fertitta.
The family wishes to extend our deepest and sincere thanks to those who provided exceptional care for Rip: his caregivers, Renee and Nickie Spoons and Charlene McNeil, and Dr. Michael Nguyen and the staff of UTMB Hospital. Additionally, the family remains forever grateful to the entire staff of Alert Alarms for your respect and devotion, especially longtime employees, Dolly Herrera, Rosa Trevino, Wanda Tisell, Bobby and Gary Platte, John Hey and Carl Couchman.
The family requests donations to the Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, PO Box 660, Galveston, TX 77553 and Ronald McDonald House, 301 14th Street, Galveston, Texas, 77550.
