GALVESTON, TX — It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Dorothy Jean Raines, our beloved matriarch, on May 6, 2023. Dorothy passed away peacefully at the ripe age of 94. She was surrounded by loved ones, just as she would have wanted.
Dorothy, AKA Dot, Mrs. Raines, Mom, Crazy Feather, Miss Dorothy, Nana, Nana Banana, was born June 19, 1928 in Albermarle, NC. In 1947 she met and married the love of her life, Dr. R. G. "Bob" Raines. After a few years in San Antonio, TX, they made their home in Galveston, TX. They spent sixty-one happy years together before his passing in 2009.
Dorothy lived a happy, fulfilling life and wore many hats. She and Bob owned and worked together at their chiropractic clinic for more than fifty years. They were well known and respected members of the Galveston community. She was an exceptional cook. Her delicious recipes will live on through her family, as she welcomed each generation into her kitchen and taught each child how to cook. She was a remarkable bowler, gardener, card player, bird watcher, and fisherwoman. She loved her high heels and nice clothes, and always made a point to look her best.
Her favorite past-time by far, however, was being with and caring for her loved ones. Family was everything to Dorothy. She loved being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and best friend. She loved her family and friends fiercely.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Cora Mae Springer, seven siblings, and husband Bob. She also was preceded by her best friend Barbara "Bobby" Michaelis.
Dorothy is survived by her children Sherry "Diane" Hunt and Robert "Buddy" Raines, Jr. Her memories will be cherished by her grandchildren Delona, Amy, Rob, Robert, Dawn, Matt, and Emily; by her great-grandchildren McCabe, Dorothy, Guy, Cheyenne, Crayson, Haleigh, Blake, Lillian, and Amy; and by the newest addition to her family Cameron, Dorothy's first great-great-grandchild.
A service in her honor will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX. Visitation will begin at 1pm, followed by the service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy's name to Houston Hospice.
