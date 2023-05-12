Dorothy Jean Raines

GALVESTON, TX — It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Dorothy Jean Raines, our beloved matriarch, on May 6, 2023. Dorothy passed away peacefully at the ripe age of 94. She was surrounded by loved ones, just as she would have wanted.

Dorothy, AKA Dot, Mrs. Raines, Mom, Crazy Feather, Miss Dorothy, Nana, Nana Banana, was born June 19, 1928 in Albermarle, NC. In 1947 she met and married the love of her life, Dr. R. G. "Bob" Raines. After a few years in San Antonio, TX, they made their home in Galveston, TX. They spent sixty-one happy years together before his passing in 2009.

