TEXAS CITY, TX — Doris Louise Jones age 93 of Texas City entered eternal life Monday, March 20, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter in Manvel, Texas. Funeral services are 11:00am Saturday March 25, 2023 with visitation to begin at 10:00am at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church in Texas City. The procession to Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock will follow the services in a Horse Drawn Hearse where Ms. Jones will be laid to rest.
On April 30, 1929 the Lord blessed the late Robert Smith and Bessie Smith with their first-born daughter, Doris Louise Smith, in Walker County, Texas. At the early age of 6 months Doris and her family moved to Galveston, Texas. At the age of 7, she dedicated her life to Christ and was baptized at Avenue L. Baptist Church. Later she served on the Usher Board and then moved her membership to Sunlight Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas where she served as the Church Announcer, sung in the choir, was Assistant Superintendent of the Sunday school and worked in the Junior Church under the leadership of Pastor Davenport.
Doris Jones married Felton Jones Sr., who preceded her in death; and to this union seven children were born, six daughters and one son.
She united in holy matrimony to Warren Blaine Jones November 7, 1986. She moved her membership to Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church where she was a member of the Usher Board and Hospitality Committee where she truly displayed this in her actions and her willingness to help others in need. She was a proud member of the Class of 1948 at Central High School. She worked at John Sealy Hospital as a Supervisor until 1992 and then at Shriner's Burn Institute until her retirement in 1999. The life she led was one that anyone aspires to live. For the past 2 years, Doris lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Manvel, Texas due to health issues. During this time, she attended and just recently moved her membership to A Labor of Love Christian Fellowship Church in Alvin, Texas under the leadership of Pastor Dr. Alvin W. Gills.
Doris Jones always had a hard-working family-oriented fun-loving nature and love for her family and friends, she always had a smile for everyone. Mrs. Jones always stayed involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. On 3/20/23, God called Doris's name and she answered and departed this life.
Proceeding her in death are, her husband, Warren B. Jones, her mother Mrs. Bessie Moore, her son, Felton Jones Jr., she was the youngest of her three sisters who preceded her, Willia Alexander, Olivia Hagler, and Olympia Hall, one great-grandson Felton Jones III, and one great-granddaughter Christaline Dalanie Richardson.
Mrs. Jones leaves behind to cherish her memory six daughters - Jacqueline Lorraine Hasan, Cathey Diane Stewart and husband Steven Stewart Sr, of Manvel, Feleneice Doris Shanks of League City, Winnifred Marie Woodworth and husband Erroll Woodworth of Haywood California, Adrienne Michelle White of Webster, Quinnette Lathel James and husband Peter James of Texas City; grandchildren - Rashida Jolivet, Steven Stewart Jr, Kendrick Felder, Jennifer Brooks (Brandon), Tiffany Lambert, Brandi Lambert, Nicole Ureigas (Marcello), Peter James Jr., Joshua James, Jeanne Jones-Werdlow, Khristopherson Jones; great-grandchildren (Miya Jolivet, Kayden Stewart, Taylor Stewart, Rashard Richardson, Kansas O'Brian , Kayla O'Brian, Machiah Rivera, Allen Jones, Kaylinn Turner, Karrington Jones, Jaydon Woodworth, Cameron Brooks, Chole Brooks, Kendall Brooks, Harrison Lambert, Anderson Lambert, Raelyn James, Rari James and a host of nieces, nephews, close friends.
