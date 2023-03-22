Doris Louise Jones

TEXAS CITY, TX — Doris Louise Jones age 93 of Texas City entered eternal life Monday, March 20, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter in Manvel, Texas. Funeral services are 11:00am Saturday March 25, 2023 with visitation to begin at 10:00am at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church in Texas City. The procession to Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock will follow the services in a Horse Drawn Hearse where Ms. Jones will be laid to rest.

On April 30, 1929 the Lord blessed the late Robert Smith and Bessie Smith with their first-born daughter, Doris Louise Smith, in Walker County, Texas. At the early age of 6 months Doris and her family moved to Galveston, Texas. At the age of 7, she dedicated her life to Christ and was baptized at Avenue L. Baptist Church. Later she served on the Usher Board and then moved her membership to Sunlight Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas where she served as the Church Announcer, sung in the choir, was Assistant Superintendent of the Sunday school and worked in the Junior Church under the leadership of Pastor Davenport.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription