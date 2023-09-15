Donna Rene Crump-Holcomb

FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Donna Rene Crump - Holcomb was born on September 21, 1946 to Marshall Crump and Geneva Merle Keith Crump in Paris, Texas. She was raised in Cunningham, Texas until her single mom moved to Mount Pleasant where at an early age she taught herself how to cook while standing on a stool so she could reach the stove to help take care of her twin brother Danny Crump and their older brother Keith Crump. She enjoyed cooking for others and seeing their reaction brought her great joy. She attended Mt. Pleasant High-school where she expressed her love for music through being a Band member. She was a natural beauty both locally as a pageant contestant in her hometown as well as nominated for most beautiful at North Texas University where she graduated with the Class of 1969. Before starting her teaching career, her love for writing lead her into journalism working for the local newspaper in Denton TX.

While pursuing her career in Elementary Education: she moved to the Galveston area; where she enjoyed the beach, sailing, surfing and waterskiing. She married Randy Holcomb, then had two sons Bradley Keith Holcomb and Daniel Riley Holcomb. While teaching in the Clear Creek Independent School District: she achieved multiple continuing education certificates; was active with the D.A.R.E. Program and was involved in the Teachers Space Camp Program at NASA. She was an active member of her teachers sorority ADK and President (twice) as well as member of the Kiwanis Club. During this time she lived in a dream home at Tiki Island: which was her residence for over ten years; she was an active member of the Tiki Island Chapel, where she also cohosted the first wedding ceremony ever held at the new church location for her son Dan. After remodeling her home from the devastation of Hurricane Ike in September 2008, she moved inland to be closer to her grandkids. She found a nice quiet home at Tuscan Lakes in League City where she continued teaching part-time before deciding she wanted to work with adults for a change. At that time she was determined to make her mark in retail sales with a part time job at CHICO'S. As an active pillar of the community, she always assisted by helping people even when she moved to The BELDON as one of the first residents of the 55+ Independent Living Retirement Community in Friendswood after really retiring.

