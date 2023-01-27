LEAGUE CITY, TX — Donna Gayle Holcomb left this world all too soon on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the age of 58. First and foremost, Donna loved Jesus Christ. Those loved ones left behind are left with a hole in their hearts that cannot be filled, but know that she is now at peace with Jesus.
Donna was born Donna Gayle Young on July 10, 1964, in Texas City, TX., the 2nd of 3 children born to Donald and Doris Young of Kemah, TX. She was her mother’s “sweet baby”. Donna was wife to Curtis Holcomb for 36 years and loving mother to her son Matthew Holcomb, who was born on April 8, 2004. Donna was sister to Tim and Mark Young. She dearly loved and lived her life for her family. Her husband and son were the center of her world.
Donna was a genius. As a small child, she took phones, radios and other devices apart and put them back together, and they still worked.
Donna excelled in school. She graduated with the highest grade point average in her high school class from then Bay Area Christian School.
Donna loved working with her husband in the communication and construction industries for several years. Reluctantly, she found her real calling in the legal field as a paralegal and legal advocate until her passing. She helped her family and others with their legal battles. Donna was called brilliant by her colleagues and dreaded by those who chose to be her adversaries.
Donna was one of a kind. She always helped others and would not accept payment or anything in return for her help. She worked to right wrongs done to others, even forsaking her own needs. She recently suffered painful tooth loss but took care of a family member’s teeth instead, that was who she was.
Donna is preceded in death by her father, Donald L. Young. She is survived by her husband Curtis, son Matthew, her Mother Doris Young, brother Tim Young, brother Mark Young, her stepson Jeffrey Holcomb and stepdaughter Candy Pskowski.
Services will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:00pm at Crowder Funeral home, 1645 East Main, League City, TX. 77573, followed by grave site services at Forest Park Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.