Donna Gayle Holcomb

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Donna Gayle Holcomb left this world all too soon on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the age of 58. First and foremost, Donna loved Jesus Christ. Those loved ones left behind are left with a hole in their hearts that cannot be filled, but know that she is now at peace with Jesus.

Donna was born Donna Gayle Young on July 10, 1964, in Texas City, TX., the 2nd of 3 children born to Donald and Doris Young of Kemah, TX. She was her mother’s “sweet baby”. Donna was wife to Curtis Holcomb for 36 years and loving mother to her son Matthew Holcomb, who was born on April 8, 2004. Donna was sister to Tim and Mark Young. She dearly loved and lived her life for her family. Her husband and son were the center of her world.

