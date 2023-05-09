Donna Cheryl (Davis) Macrini

HITCHCOCK, TX — Mrs. Donna Cheryl (Davis) Macrini passed from this life Sunday evening, May 7, 2023, in League City.

Born April 10, 1951 in Fort Worth, Mrs. Macrini was a resident of Hitchcock for most of her life, previously of Danbury, Texas. Donna was a teacher with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and Queen of Peace, as well as volunteering at Hitchcock High School for 7 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, antiques, watching and listening to her family play music, spending time with family during the holidays and pulling pranks on her brother but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren.

