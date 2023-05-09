HITCHCOCK, TX — Mrs. Donna Cheryl (Davis) Macrini passed from this life Sunday evening, May 7, 2023, in League City.
Born April 10, 1951 in Fort Worth, Mrs. Macrini was a resident of Hitchcock for most of her life, previously of Danbury, Texas. Donna was a teacher with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and Queen of Peace, as well as volunteering at Hitchcock High School for 7 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, antiques, watching and listening to her family play music, spending time with family during the holidays and pulling pranks on her brother but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Glen and Ellen Mae (Bulanek) Davis, Sr.; parents-in-law, Dr. M.J. and Jean Macrini; aunt, Teresa J. Macrini.
Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, John Macrini, Sr.; sons, John Edward Macrini, Jr., Marc Gerard Macrini and Lulu Perez both of Hitchcock; daughter, Marissa Anne West and husband, Benjamin, Sr. of La Marque; brother, Glen Davis, III and wife, Paula of Hitchcock; sisters, Denise Davis Irish and husband, Sherman of Pearland, Diane Davis Snider and husband, Bruce of Dickinson; grandchildren, Benjamin Thomas West, Jr and Jake Thomas West.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant.
Casketbearers will be Elliot Irish, Martin Irish, Marc Macrini, Damon Snider, Daniel Snider and Benjamin West.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Donnas name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563 or Hitchcock High School, 6629 FM 2004, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
