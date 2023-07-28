Donald Joseph Albright

TEXAS CITY, TX — Donald Joseph Albright passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the age of 88.

A self-described "poor boy from West Virginia," Don was born on November 14,1934 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the third of Clement and Lorena Albright's seven children. He graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY with an engineering degree in 1957. After completing a brief assignment on active duty with the Navy, Don sailed the globe aboard various ships in the Lykes Brothers Steamship Company's merchant fleet. Don married Katharyn Ehlers in Galveston on November 9, 1963, and after the birth of their first child, he worked as a port engineer for Lykes Brothers in its Galveston maintenance and repair office, until retiring in 1993.

