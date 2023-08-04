GALVESTON, TX — Donald James Kelemen, 71, of Galveston. passed away from this life surrounded by family on July 31, 2023. Donnie is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 47 years, Debbie Kelemen, along with his daughter Kendall and son-in-law Brad, and granddaughters Kayce, Harper and Hallie Jo Childs, brother Darrell Kelemen and wife Nancy, sister-in-laws Cindy Collier and Betty Jo Prendergast and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donnie was a lifelong Galvestonian and in his younger days could be found at the jetty trying to outfish his best friend, Davey Delesandri, enjoying a Chili Cheeseburger at Sonny’s, or picking crabs from his backyard. He was a glassworker by trade, beginning his career as a teenager at Binswanger Glass Company and retiring after 45 years in the business.
Donnie will be remembered for his quick wit and one-liners, sarcasm, and unparalleled love for his family and friends.
In lieu of a service, the Kelemen Family invites his family and friends to toast Donnie with a Canadian Mist cocktail, play a hand of blackjack, drop a line in the Gulf, or rearrange a sock drawer (a favorite line of his).
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Galveston Hospice.
