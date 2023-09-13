Dominique D'Lynn Singleton-Johnson

LA MARQUE — Dominique D 'Lynn Singleton on September 9, 2023 at 12:53 am answered the call and transitioned to a place in the heavens where she will have a forever life.
Dominique known to all as "Nikki "by those who loved her. Nikki born on September 13, 1973 in Galveston, Texas was the second child to Donald and Joyce Singleton.
Nikki in her early years attended public school in LaMarque, Texas and graduated from La Marque High School in the year 1992. Nikki knew she would follow her passion to become an educator as she dearly loved children and had a strong desire to teach. Nikki continued her secondary education at Texas State University where she graduated with her Bachelors in Education.
Nikki is preceded in death by grandparents Frank and Laura Washington, Sr., Jerry and Isabelle Singleton, and Brother Gregory Dennis.
Nikki leaves to cherish her memories husband, Ronald Johnson, daughters Jade and Madison Ware, father Donald Singleton, and mother Joyce Singleton, Sisters Dawn Gillory (Eldridge), Frenchette Guient. Special mother in love Dorothy Johnson, Nephews Dillon Gillory ,Dawson Gillory, Ralph Norwood,Jr.(Charsie),Ge Gregory Dennis,Jr.
Aunts: Priscilla Toussant (Leopold), and Ethel Long; Sisters and brothers in love "The Crew":
"The Group": Tifanie Dumas (Eric), Sean Young,Sr. Christopher Young, Jr (Sara), Ronald Dinnon Jr., Brandon Washington (Dani), Ashton Scott (Tanya), Ashley Scott, Ronald Scott Jr., Denzel Benson(Ronisha), and Sean Young II (Naomi) .
"Her Babies" Jaxson Scales, Michael Young-Toussant, Kai Young, Cali Benson, Kyle Scott, Rhianna Scott, Ronald Scott III, Bri'elle Washington, KJ Washington, Kingston Jackson, Andre, Dominique, Keysha, Brandy, Courtney, Carissa, Casanova, Nike, Rahni, Brian Jr.,Rio, Atlas, Anissa, Anden and Rico...
And A host of Students past and present, Cousins, extended Family, Friends, and Co-Workers.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11am with a service to begin at 1pm. Services will be held at La Marque High School auditorium located at 397 Duroux Rd. La Marque, Texas 77568. Burial to follow at Forest Park East
