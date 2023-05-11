TEXAS CITY, TX — Dianne Shannon Robinson, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 5, 2023.
She was born on January 11, 1945 in Galveston, Texas, to the late Hortense Hobgood Gilbert and the late Lucious Humphrey.
Accepting Christ at an early age, she was baptized by Rev. D. N. Benford at the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in West Texas City, Texas and remained a faithful and dedicated member until her health declined.
A proud 1963 Graduate of Worthing High School of Houston, Texas; Dianne continued her education at College of the Mainland. She worked for the City of Texas City in the Water Department for 30 years and retired in 2005.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Henry Robinson, Sr.; Sons, Bertrum and Steven Craig Kelley and her mother, Hortense "Mama Cotton" Gilbert.
Dianne leaves fond memories in the hearts of her Devoted Son, Henry "Hank" Robinson, Jr.; Granddaughter, Nala Kelley; Great-grandson, Maverick Anderson; Brother, John D. Shannon, Jr.; Sisters, Dorothy Caldwell Kirby, and Bety Jean Taylor; and other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing at 9:00 am, followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church 302 Oak Texas City, Texas with Pastor Dr. D. N. Benford, Sr., Eulogist.
Interment at Rising Star Cemetery, Services will be under the direction of McBride Funeral of Home, Texas City, TX.
