Diane Lynn Henderson

SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Diane Lynn Henderson passed away from this life Friday morning, July 21, 2023, in Webster.

Diane was born on June 28, 1955, in Texas City to Curtis and Bernice (Shelton) Fruge. She graduated from Hitchcock High School and soon went to work in the medical industry as a billing clerk, working for Mainland Pathology and UTMB for over 30 years before retiring. Diane loved to take her chances at the slot machines and visiting with her lifelong best friend and cruise partner, Judy Trevillion on their lunch dates at Gringo’s. Diane will be remembered by her family as their HR representative. She kept everything smooth and connected within the family. Her great grandchildren will never forget the special connection she had with them, and the countless Alexa drop-in calls she would make to their homes just to say hi. Diane was a fun-loving woman who will be greatly missed.

