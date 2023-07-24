SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Diane Lynn Henderson passed away from this life Friday morning, July 21, 2023, in Webster.
Diane was born on June 28, 1955, in Texas City to Curtis and Bernice (Shelton) Fruge. She graduated from Hitchcock High School and soon went to work in the medical industry as a billing clerk, working for Mainland Pathology and UTMB for over 30 years before retiring. Diane loved to take her chances at the slot machines and visiting with her lifelong best friend and cruise partner, Judy Trevillion on their lunch dates at Gringo’s. Diane will be remembered by her family as their HR representative. She kept everything smooth and connected within the family. Her great grandchildren will never forget the special connection she had with them, and the countless Alexa drop-in calls she would make to their homes just to say hi. Diane was a fun-loving woman who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret Howard; niece, Melinda Rehm.
Survivors include her husband, Brad Henderson, Sr.; her son, Brad Henderson, Jr. and fiance, Devora; her daughter, Cherie Minks and husband, Steven; brother, Edward Fruge; grandchildren, Lorraine Kern and fiancé, John Lackey, Annie Minks and wife, Catherine, Caide and Brooke Hurley, Alexandria Torrence, Cade Torrence; great-grandchildren, Lillian Dean, Gavin Vernon, Dakotah Raine Kern, Charlee Kern; fur baby, Precious Marie; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Michael Webber and Mr. Glenn Henderson officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be T.J. Kern, Brad Henderson, Jr., Caide Hurley, John Lackey, Steven Minks and Gavin Vernon. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.