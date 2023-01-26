LA MARQUE, TX — Our beloved, Diane Jones Edison was born December 6, 1954 in Monroe, Louisiana.
Later, Diane and her family moved to Houston, TX and established a life that would create many memories. She worked in the Home Healthcare field and some of her favorite past times were rodeoing, fishing and riding around town visiting with friends.
Diane departed this life on January 24, 2023. She is preceded in death by her mother, O. V. Jones; grandparents, James and Rachel Miller, Merdice Powell Turner, and sons, Amos Lee and Kendrae O'Neil Jones.
Diane leaves to cherish her memories: her father, Rev. Leon Jones, sister, Betty Jones Evans; five children, Frederick Tyrone Jones, Alisha Annette Jordan, Rio Sharese Jones, Smith Henry Jones and Kelly Monique Richardson; grandchildren, Chequan, Courtney, Amos, Dajah, Bre'Anna, Troubles, Alexus, Aaliyah, Michelle, Ashya, Chyna, King, Adrius, Earis, Kendall, Rio, II, Joseph, Rion, Treasure, Kennedi, Konner, Kayne, Christian, Kaylin, Symone, Ayana, Drelyn, Kaneeya, Smith, Jr., and Kendrae, Jr., goddaughter, Knoctavia; and a host of relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Diane's life will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 322 Laurel in La Marque. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM followed by services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Houston. www.norrisdburkley.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.