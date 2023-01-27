Diana "Dee" Damiani Otte

LEAGUE CITY, TX — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Diana “Dee” Damiani Otte passed away peacefully at the age of 79. Diana was born in Galveston on December 1, 1943, to Ellen Bastien Damiani and Paul Joseph Damiani. She was a proud fourth generation “BOI” and her grandfather William Bastien worked for the Corps of Engineers and helped build the first Galveston Seawall. Dee was raised on Galveston Island, where she attended Catholic schools and graduated with honors from Ursuline Academy. She attended College of the Mainland and the American College of Business; she later earned both an Insurance Board and Mortgage Broker’s license from the state of Texas.

Dee began her professional career as an office manager for a private pediatric clinic in Galveston. She then began working at the University of Texas Medical Branch and remained there until her retirement in 2007. Dee held a variety of positions at UTMB, all of which utilized her sharp mind for numbers and her excellent interpersonal skills.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription