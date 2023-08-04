Derrill Anthony Naschke, Sr.

GALVESTON, TX — Derrill Anthony Naschke, 70, of Galveston, Texas, left this earth on August 1, 2023, to be reunited with his beloved wife, Elizabeth.

Born in Galveston, Texas on June 21, 1953, Derrill grew up with a passion for surfing and baseball. After graduating from Ball High School, he went on to help his father, Leroy, run the family business, Naschke Sporting Goods. Derrill later went on to hold a supervisory position at UTMB as well as help manage another family venture with his brother, Leroy, at Bay Port Machine Inc. After retiring early due to health issues, Derrill enjoyed spending as much time as possible with family. In 2020, Derrill and Elizabeth moved to New Braunfels, Texas to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Derrill, or G-Dad, could always be found cheering in the stands at all his grandsons’ sporting events.

