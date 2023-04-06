TEXAS CITY — Denim Dior John'Trel Cooper, 15, went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2023, in Galveston, Texas.
Denim was born on November 5, 2007, to Shana Thomas and Dustin Cooper, Sr. in Galveston, Texas.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 4:13 pm
Denim generous heart, broad smile, endless sense of humor, and kind spirit touched many lives. He touched every life he met. They will remember him forever for the friendliness and happiness he brought to their lives and for his joy and love of life. All his life, Denim was actively involved in football, and he mostly played for La Marque Tigers, Galveston County Seahawks and Blocker Middle School. He participated in competitive football at an early age. Denim will be tremendously missed, in all the places he went, and by all the lives he touched.
Denim was preceded in death by his grandfather, Danny Haynes; great grandmother, Joy Cooper; great grandmother, Barbara Richardson; great-great aunt whom raised him as a grandmother, Tom Evelyn Simpson; godfather, Jarrod Gee.
Denim leaves precious memories with his parents, Shana Thomas and Dustin Cooper, Sr.; siblings, Dustin Cooper, Jr., Shermar Thomas, Da'Tavin Harris and Serenity Campbell; grandparents, Judy Thomas, Johnny Hiley, Sr., Lisa Cooper and Danny Haynes; uncles and aunts, Johnny Hiley Jr., Shacondra Thomas, Khourtlin Casey, Ashley Cooper and Darrone Cooper and a host cousins, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 2PM, followed by a service celebrating his life at 3PM, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at West Point Baptist Church, Dr. Kerry W. Tillmon Gracious Host Pastor and Pastor Jeremiah Narcisse Officiating/Eugolist. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
