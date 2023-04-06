Delores Jean (Foldesh) Fuller

PASADENA, TX — Dolores Jean (Foldesh) Fuller passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023, after 89 adventurous years of living.
Dolores was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 20, 1933, to parents Stephen Frank Foldesh and Rozalia (Olah) Foldesh, of Hungary. Dolores was the youngest child of four siblings. Dolores graduated from Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, Washington, in 1954. After enrolling in an Accounting class, Dolores met the love of her love, Jack Fuller, a match truly made in heaven. In 1955, they married. In 1961, they moved to Pasadena, Texas, where they lived for the next 50 years providing a loving and stable home for their family.
Dolores is preceded in death by the love of her life of 50 years, Jack, along with parents Stephen and Rose Foldesh, brothers Elmer, Robert, and dear sister and best friend, Louise Slatt. She was also preceded in death by her brother in-law Bud Athey of Wichita, Kansas.
Dolores is survived by her beloved children: Michael Allan Fuller (Ellin), David William Fuller (Deidra), Elaine Marie (Fuller) Gajewski, and Karen Louise (Fuller) Goree (Allen). Dolores is also survived by her precious grandchildren: Rayke, Rhett, Dean, Dylan, Austin, Kimberly, Zachary, and Megan. She was also the proud great grandmother of Ozzy, Austin, and Jack. Dolores is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church at 1:00 PM in League City, Texas.
The entire Fuller family would like to express their utmost gratitude to The Delaney at South Shore in League City, Texas, for providing Dolores such a warm and loving home environment in her final years.
