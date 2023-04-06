Delores Jean (Foldesh) Fuller

PASADENA, TX — Dolores Jean (Foldesh) Fuller passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023, after 89 adventurous years of living.

Dolores was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 20, 1933, to parents Stephen Frank Foldesh and Rozalia (Olah) Foldesh, of Hungary. Dolores was the youngest child of four siblings. Dolores graduated from Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, Washington, in 1954. After enrolling in an Accounting class, Dolores met the love of her love, Jack Fuller, a match truly made in heaven. In 1955, they married. In 1961, they moved to Pasadena, Texas, where they lived for the next 50 years providing a loving and stable home for their family.

