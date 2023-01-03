Debra Ann Hutchinson Poling

TEXAS CITY, TX — Debra Ann Hutchinson Poling passed from this mortal world on January 1, 2023 and has risen to her everlasting life with her loving God and previously departed loved ones. Debbie is survived by her two adoring and loving children, LTJG Jared Poling USN and Andrea Poling RN. She is also survived by her dear mother Darlene Hutchinson and 5 siblings, Wade Hutchinson (Susan wife, Kathryn daughter), Kelly Hutchinson, Jennifer Hutchinson, Stacy Anderson (Jeff husband, Jeffery son, Matthew son), and Delburn Hutchinson. Her previously departed father Delburn Raymond “Hutch” Hutchinson is now with his first-born child and first mate.

Debbie was born in Manhattan, Kansas and moved early in life to Texas City where she graduated from Texas City High School with scholastic honors. After high school she attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock Texas where she attained an accounting degree and ultimately became a Tax CPA. While at Texas Tech she became a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority where she made many lifelong friends.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription