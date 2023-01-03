TEXAS CITY, TX — Debra Ann Hutchinson Poling passed from this mortal world on January 1, 2023 and has risen to her everlasting life with her loving God and previously departed loved ones. Debbie is survived by her two adoring and loving children, LTJG Jared Poling USN and Andrea Poling RN. She is also survived by her dear mother Darlene Hutchinson and 5 siblings, Wade Hutchinson (Susan wife, Kathryn daughter), Kelly Hutchinson, Jennifer Hutchinson, Stacy Anderson (Jeff husband, Jeffery son, Matthew son), and Delburn Hutchinson. Her previously departed father Delburn Raymond “Hutch” Hutchinson is now with his first-born child and first mate.
Debbie was born in Manhattan, Kansas and moved early in life to Texas City where she graduated from Texas City High School with scholastic honors. After high school she attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock Texas where she attained an accounting degree and ultimately became a Tax CPA. While at Texas Tech she became a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority where she made many lifelong friends.
Debbie was a loving mother and raised her family in Atlanta Georgia. Recently, she retired from her work at an accounting firm in in Atlanta and was planning on spending her retirement years wistfully and playfully from her new home in Mt Pleasant, South Carolina. Her reason for moving there was to be near her daughter Andrea and soon to be son-in-law, Matthew Power and live in near proximity of the ocean. Debbie was happiest near the water. She was an accomplished sailor, racing Sunfish sailboats during her teenage years. Debbie was a gentile soul and was always at peace when she was around friends and loved ones sitting, listening, and conversing while always doing her needle point and stitching. She said many times that needle point was her therapy and could literally spend hours perfecting her pieces. Her greatest work was her children, and we will be forever grateful that she brought them into our lives. Rest in peace, Debbie and know that you are loved and missed. We await meeting with you again.
The family will hold a Vigil and Mass at St. Mary of the Immaculate Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. The vigil and rosary will be held from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., with the rosary from 5:30 — 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, January 6, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Debra’s name to Camp Kudzu, a camp for children with Type 1 diabetes in Georgia. www.campkudzu.org
