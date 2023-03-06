TEXAS CITY, TX — David Medina, 62, of Texas City, passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones March 2, 2023. David was born July 30, 1960 to Elisa and Robert Medina in Texas City. He was a member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church where he was baptized as an adult. David will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather and an avid poker player and Dallas Cowboys fan.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, David Medina, Jr., and wife Susan; grandchildren Jayla Medina, Alexandra Rangel, and Noah Medina; sister Debra Serda and husband Robert; brother Robert Richard Medina, and wife Rebecca; nieces Danielle Falcon, and Dionne Ramirez; nephew Robert Richard Medina II; Uncles Henry Valadez, and Jimmy Medina; and his beloved dog Ivey.
In his honor there will be a visitation 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Friday March 10, 2023, with a rosary following at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 11, 2023, both at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel Dickinson. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Deacon Jose Duplan officiating.
Honored to serve as pall bearers are Robert Richard Medina II, Damien De La Rosa, Eddie & Anthony Ramirez, Steven Cavazos, and Genaro Herrera.
The family would like to thank his care givers for their care and compassion Vickie Phillips, Cathy Prestidge, Gina Garza, Mary Jane Hale, and Brenda Solis.
