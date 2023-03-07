David Andrew Liggio

LEAGUE CITY, TX — David Andrew Liggio, 65, a resident of League City, Texas, passed away on March 3, 2023. David was born October 22, 1957, in Texas City, Texas to parents Nick Paul Liggio and Katie Ramsey Liggio.

David spent his lifetime in the Dickinson and League City area. He was a graduate of Dickinson High School, where he was a track athlete all four years, and received his degree in Kinesiology from Sam Houston State University. Following his graduation, David worked with his father and mother at their family business, Liggio's Exxon Service Station located in the heart of Dickinson. In 1987 he began his teaching and coaching career at McAdams Junior High in Dickinson Independent School District where he worked for 18 years. In 2005 David transferred to Westbrook Intermediate School in Clear Creek Independent School District where he worked 18 years and was still working at his death. Throughout his teaching and coaching career, David taught Physical Education and coached football, track, cross country, and basketball. His family and fellow coaches would tell you that David maintained a high standard for himself and his athletes and was a stickler for details that sometimes frustrated his colleagues. Lovingly referred to as "Ligg, the Legend" by his Westbrook colleagues, he prided himself on attending to all of the behind the scenes, mundane tasks that helped make practices and events run smoothly. He dearly loved his students, athletes, and colleagues and was proud of his teaching experiences in both Dickinson and Clear Creek.

