PORT BOLIVAR, TX — Dario Saturino Dafonte, a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully on August 6, 2023, in Port Bolivar, Texas. He was born on December 5, 1946, in Galveston, Texas, and was a kind and friendly man who dedicated his life to his family and was always ready with a warm smile and a helping hand.
Dario was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Debbie, and parents, Benito and Mary. He is survived by his sister, Pat, and his brothers, Johnny (wife Tammy), and William. Dario was a devoted father to his children, Jon-Paul (wife Christy), Jenny (husband Greg), and Jered. He was also a doting grandfather to his grandchildren: Ethan (wife Abby), J'Amya, Neil, Jered Jr., Sean, and great-grandson, Nathan.
Dario was a proud veteran of the Texas National Guard and later retired from a fulfilling career as a CT Technologist at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB). He was a diligent and dedicated professional who was respected and admired by his colleagues. His commitment and dedication to his work were matched only by his devotion to his family.
Fishing and golf were among Dario's favorite pastimes, and he found great joy in spending time with his family, whether on the golf course or at the end of a fishing line. His family will fondly remember the countless fishing trips and golf outings they shared, filled with laughter, stories, and the occasional friendly competition.
In his personal life, his love for his family was evident in everything he did, and his caring nature extended to all who were fortunate enough to know him. He was a dependable presence in times of need, always ready to lend an ear or a helping hand.
In remembering Dario, we celebrate a life well-lived, a man who loved deeply, and a soul that touched many. Dario Saturino Dafonte, a man of kindness, friendliness, and love, will be deeply missed, but his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of his loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dario's name to the Fisher House.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Friday, August 11, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm. Graveside service will be 10:00 am Saturday, August 12, at Port Bolivar Cemetery.
