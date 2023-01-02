FRIENDSWOOD — Daniel Andrew Nelson, age 94, of Friendswood, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 1928 to parents Edward and Julia Nelson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 33 years, Jo Ann Nelson, his sister Sylvia Patapoff, and his only and beloved son David Nelson.
Daniel is survived by his spouse of 25 years, Mary Lynn Nelson, daughter Vali Reyes (Antonio), Mary Gillaspia (Glen), and Julie Sinainejad (Ahmad), 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, his nieces and nephews of California, Jerry and Carmela Patapoff, and Sharon and Ron Davis.
Dan served 3 years as Quartermaster in the U.S. Coast Guard. He retired from Monsanto and Sterling Chemical in Texas City after 36 years. He was a member of Friendswood United Methodist Church. Dan was a caring, loving, husband and father. He will be greatly missed.
A visitation for Daniel will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598. A funeral service will occur Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598. A committal service will occur Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598.
