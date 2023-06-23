LEAGUE CITY, TX — Dalton Lane Durant, 27, of League City, Texas passed away on June 18, 2023. He was born on January 10, 1996 in Galveston, Texas to Monica Durant and the late Jesse Durant. Dalton was a well-known photographer and environmental specialist at Ineos Chocolate Bayou. He was also the owner of his own photography business, "Shot by Serene". Recently, he landed a photography teaching job at Texas City Independent School district and was thrilled to finally have a job doing what he loved.
Dalton was an awesome son and tremendous big brother survived by his mother, Monica Durant; stepfather, Harrison Dysart; brothers, Logan Durant & his partner Brittany Baker, Micah Dysart, Landon Dysart, and Ryder Dysart; grandparents, Deborah Wagner and Dan Burks, Logan and Gail Dysart; aunts and uncles, Lindsay Durant, Dawn Kelley-Tucker, Doug and Christina Youngblood, Greg and Nancy Youngblood, and great grandparents, Joe and Wilma Cambiano. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Durant; grandparents, Gurney and Georgia Youngblood (Bay and Nanny), and numerous other close family and friends who made a lasting impact on Dalton's life.
Dalton loved life and helping people. He was an avid music collector, aspiring guitarist, and absolutely loved skating. He will be remembered for his passion for photography and for being a kind and caring person forever.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 with funeral services to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Emken-Linton funeral home in Texas City, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Down Syndrome Society or the National Epilepsy Foundation in Dalton's memory.
