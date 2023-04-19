MAGNOLIA, TX — Cynthia Delee Whelton Ryman entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on April 15, 2023. She was born August 12, 1962 in Galveston, Texas.
Cindy was preceded in death by her beloved son Chad Austin Ryman, her father Robert Whelton, and stepfather Gerald Naquin.
Cindy is lovingly remembered by her husband Jeff Ryman Sr., her son Jeff (JR) Ryman Jr. and wife Tai, grandchildren Jeff (Trae) Ryman III and Avery, mother Mary Naquin, brother Robert Whelton & wife Darlene, sister Traci King & husband Johnny. Cindy will be missed by sister-in-law Pam Ryman-Moir and husband Robin, brother-in-law Dana Ryman and wife Debbie and brother-in-law Darryl Ryman. Cindy will also be remembered by her stepmother Judith Whelton, stepbrother Michael Agorastos and wife Kay, stepsister Stephanie Dhonau and husband Craig and stepsisters Susan Milliman and Amy Skehan and numerous nieces and nephews. Cindy will be dearly missed by countless relatives, friends and the entire Farouk System family.
Cindy had a foundation built on God, faith and family. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Tomball, Texas. She loved being outside in the Hill Country visiting interesting places, taking pictures and playing with her grandchildren. Cindy was a talented, outgoing and loving person. She loved traveling the country doing hair shows with her dear friends at Farouk.
In lieu of flowers, please to donate to St. Anne Catholic Church, 1111 S Cherry St., Tomball, TX 77375.
