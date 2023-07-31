Craig Preuit

LEAGUE CITY, TX — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Craig Preuit, a 58-year-old Navy Sailor who served honorably as a Chief Petty Officer E7 in the Gulf War and other conflicts over his 20-year career in the Navy. Craig was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

Born on October 2, 1964, in Houston, Texas, Craig grew up with his parents Rodney and Sandra and his sisters Lori, Amy, Emily, and Karen. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Rodney L. Preuit Sr. & Esther Preuit and Robert Wyche and Christine Wyche (Mema); Uncles: William "Bill" Hausinger Jr. and Richard Hughlett.

