LEAGUE CITY, TX — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Craig Preuit, a 58-year-old Navy Sailor who served honorably as a Chief Petty Officer E7 in the Gulf War and other conflicts over his 20-year career in the Navy. Craig was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
Born on October 2, 1964, in Houston, Texas, Craig grew up with his parents Rodney and Sandra and his sisters Lori, Amy, Emily, and Karen. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Rodney L. Preuit Sr. & Esther Preuit and Robert Wyche and Christine Wyche (Mema); Uncles: William "Bill" Hausinger Jr. and Richard Hughlett.
Craig was a valiant Navy sailor who fought a seven-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Despite the challenges he faced, he remained a true hero until the end. His unwavering spirit, determination and strength inspired those around him, and his bravery and dedication to his family and country while he fought his last great battle will never be forgotten.
Craig is survived by his wife of 15 years, Marie Reyna Preuit, his daughter Carli Elia Preuit, his stepsons Chris Estrello, Josh Smardo, and Mitch Smardo, and their wives Lea Estrello, Stephanie Smardo, and Abbey Kowis, respectively. He is also survived by his step-grandchildren Angel Cervantes, Kylie Estrello, and Olivia Estrello, and his step-grandson Luke Smardo. Craig has 10 nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside military honors ceremony for Craig will be held at: Houston National Cemetery, located at: 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038, on August 3rd, 2023 at 10:30am. Please arrive no later than 10:15am.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.