Consuelo "Connie" Garza

DICKINSON, TX — Consuelo Mendoza Garza passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the age of 98 from a brief illness. Born in Galveston, Texas on July 10, 1924, to Felipe and Soledad Mendoza, she was the second of seven children. The family was raised in the company housing of the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad where her father worked for fifty years. Connie was part of the initial group of first generation Mexican American children born in Galveston. They grew up in a tight knit community during the Depression and World War II and were proud BOI’s. Her family was closely associated with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where she was a member of the Damas Organization. Connie attended St. Peter’s School, which years later was named Our Lady of Guadalupe School, but left early to assist her mother in raising her siblings.

Her marriage to Gus Garza in 1947 lasted for sixty-five years until his death. Together they raised a family of four boys in Galveston.

