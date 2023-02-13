Consuelo "Connie" Garza

DICKINSON, TX — Consuelo Mendoza Garza passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the age of 98 from a brief illness. Born in Galveston, Texas on July 10, 1924, to Felipe and Soledad Mendoza, she was the second of seven children. The family was raised in the company housing of the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad where her father worked for fifty years. Connie was part of the initial group of first generation Mexican American children born in Galveston. They grew up in a tight knit community during the Depression and World War II and were proud BOI’s. Her family was closely associated with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where she was a member of the Damas Organization. Connie attended St. Peter’s School, which years later was named Our Lady of Guadalupe School, but left early to assist her mother in raising her siblings.
Her marriage to Gus Garza in 1947 lasted for sixty-five years until his death. Together they raised a family of four boys in Galveston.
Her family was her life and she cared and loved her sons and grandchildren. She was the matriarch of the Mendoza/Garza families. She was kind, caring, loving, and an inspiration to her children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Her values and strength will be a legacy to her family. She was a fabulous cook who hosted numerous family gatherings including Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and birthdays. Each Christmas she would supervise the family tamale making fiesta and was a tough taskmaster.
Along with Gus, Connie was active in LULAC Council 151 where they made lifelong friends. They worked throughout the years to raise monies through bingos, dances, and raffles to fund college scholarships for Mexican American children from Galveston. Connie was a strong believer in education and assimilation into American values as the way to upward mobility.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her two sons, Gustavo “Hector” Garza and Richard Paul Garza; along with her sister, Maria “Tanna” Rodriquez; and her brothers, Dr. Sam Mendoza, Ezekiel “Jake” Mendoza and Dr. Roger Mendoza.
Connie is survived by her two sons Rene (Cindy) and Robert (Kathy), a sister Teresa Vargas and a brother Alfonso Mendoza. She is survived by nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her niece and surrogate daughter Lisa Trevino, sister Teresa Vargas and daughter-in-law Kathy Garza for their love and caring of our mother. Furthermore, our thanks to her caregivers Jennifer Moran and Maria Elena Fuentes for their compassionate care of our mother.
Visitation will be held at Malloy & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 15, at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary led by Deacon Raymundo Luna at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson, Texas at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, with Father Larry Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons — Matthew Garza, Jordan Garza, Daniel Garza, Nathan Garza, Richard “Burke” Garza, and John Greer Garza.
