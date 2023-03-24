Constance Gail "Connie" Schulz

GALVESTON, TX — Constance Gail Smith Schulz “Connie” Schulz passed from this life Monday night March 20, 2023. She was born in Galveston, Texas on April 22, 1922, to Charles B. Smith, Sr. and Angelina Farine Smith and lived most of her life on the Island. The oldest of four children, she graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1940. She loved to dance and would often reminisce about her days at Miss Mckenna’s studio and the beautiful dance costumes she enjoyed wearing.

She met her husband Hubert “Sonny” Schulz Jr. at a dance at the Jack Tar Hotel. Sonny would often mention that he was only permitted the first and last dance at events, as her dance card was constantly full. They were married on April 7th, 1943, while he was serving in the U. S. Army Air Corps and went on to have five children over the next fifteen years. They enjoyed a seventy-year marriage full of fun events and champagne celebrations that often included her “dancing on the table,” as she loved the limelight. The picture above is of her striking a dance pose on her 100th birthday!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription