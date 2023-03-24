Constance Gail "Connie" Schulz

GALVESTON, TX — Constance Gail Smith Schulz “Connie” Schulz passed from this life Monday night March 20, 2023. She was born in Galveston, Texas on April 22, 1922, to Charles B. Smith, Sr. and Angelina Farine Smith and lived most of her life on the Island. The oldest of four children, she graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1940. She loved to dance and would often reminisce about her days at Miss Mckenna’s studio and the beautiful dance costumes she enjoyed wearing.
She met her husband Hubert “Sonny” Schulz Jr. at a dance at the Jack Tar Hotel. Sonny would often mention that he was only permitted the first and last dance at events, as her dance card was constantly full. They were married on April 7th, 1943, while he was serving in the U. S. Army Air Corps and went on to have five children over the next fifteen years. They enjoyed a seventy-year marriage full of fun events and champagne celebrations that often included her “dancing on the table,” as she loved the limelight. The picture above is of her striking a dance pose on her 100th birthday!
A homemaker, excellent cook, and gardener, Connie volunteered for her children’s schools, attended sporting events, and was a faithful member of the Holy Family Catholic Parish attending St. Patrick’s, St. Peter’s, and Holy Rosary Churches.
Connie and Sonny’s house was host to the best Christmas Eve celebrations and traditions. In 1981, Connie started a tradition of having a “children’s tree” in their pool table room. Every year her grandchildren would come over and decorate their little tree and eat pizza. Then on Christmas Eve, all of the grandchildren would crowd around the pool table and take turns opening gifts. The room was always filled with loud cheer and incessant laughter. This tradition continues today with Connie’s great-grandchildren.
Connie took up tennis in her sixties and played tennis with friends and family well into her 90’s. During the last few years, she looked forward to her Monday bridge group with friends who were devoted to her and picked her up each week for the games.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert C. Schulz, Jr., her parents, Angelina and Charles Smith, her brother Judge Charles B. Smith, sister Geraldine Harrington, and her daughter Gail Ann Schulz Hester.
Lovingly known as “Honey” to her children and “Ma Honey” to her grandchildren, she is survived by her children Hubert C. “H.C.” Schulz, III (Cindy), Robert “Bob” C. Schulz, Sr. (Patsy), Stephen G. Schulz (Gretchen), and Mark D. Schulz; her brother, Gerald Smith, and her eight grandchildren Amy (Rich) Musser, Allison Schulz (and her “damn cats” as Honey called them), Robby (Yvette) Schulz, Shelby Schulz (Ben Rowe), Sean (Avery) Schulz, Shannon Schulz, Dustin (Jennifer) Hester, and Cody Hester. Additionally, Connie had six great-grandchildren, Bobby and Reagan Schulz, Jillian, Dylan and Daniel Hester, and Trent Musser as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Robby Schulz, Dustin Hester, Cody Hester, Sean Schulz, Bobby Schulz, and Rich Musser.
Visitation will be at 10am Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Church at 34th St. and Broadway. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Connie’s name to Holy Family Parish, 1010 35th St. Galveston, Texas 77550, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Galveston, 1021 61st St. Galveston, Texas 77551, Satori School, 2503 Sealy Ave. Galveston, Texas 77550, or a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.