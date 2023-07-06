GALVESTON, TX — Cody Wayne Garza passed away on Thursday June 29, 2023 at UTMB Galveston. He was born on August 6, 1983. He was of the Catholic faith. Cody attended Galveston public schools and graduated from Ball High School Class of 2001. He received his higher education at Stephen F. Austin State University culminating in a bachelor’s degree in communication.
After graduation, Cody was employed with Del Monte Corporation in Galveston from 2008 to 2015. He then joined the State of Texas driver’s license division in March 2017. He was promoted to lead L.P.S. at State of Texas Driver’s License Division Rosenberg Branch in December 2022. He was recently promoted to CDL supervisor at the State of Texas North Houston Branch in April 2023. Cody was promoted to Office Supervisor of the North Houston Branch and recognized for this promotion at the State Capitol in June 2023. This was in recognition for his diligence and perseverance on the job.
Cody was predeceased by both his paternal and maternal grandparents and father Rudy Garza.
Survivors include his mother Linda Salazar (Stephen Hoskins PhD), daughter Callie Rae Garza, her mother Cammie Johnson of North Zulch, Texas, Joey Salazar (Beatrice Salazar), Janie Salazar (Paul McCarthy), Lydia Firestone (Mike Firestone), Tony Salazar (Lisa Salazar), Joanna Martinez (Frank Martinez), and many extended family members.
Cody you will be missed. He looks down and watches over us as he cruises across the cosmos on his spiritual journey.
Funeral services are 2:00pm Saturday July 8, 2023 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston with visitation beginning at 1:00pm.
