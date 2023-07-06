Cody Wayne Garza

GALVESTON, TX — Cody Wayne Garza passed away on Thursday June 29, 2023 at UTMB Galveston. He was born on August 6, 1983. He was of the Catholic faith. Cody attended Galveston public schools and graduated from Ball High School Class of 2001. He received his higher education at Stephen F. Austin State University culminating in a bachelor’s degree in communication.

After graduation, Cody was employed with Del Monte Corporation in Galveston from 2008 to 2015. He then joined the State of Texas driver’s license division in March 2017. He was promoted to lead L.P.S. at State of Texas Driver’s License Division Rosenberg Branch in December 2022. He was recently promoted to CDL supervisor at the State of Texas North Houston Branch in April 2023. Cody was promoted to Office Supervisor of the North Houston Branch and recognized for this promotion at the State Capitol in June 2023. This was in recognition for his diligence and perseverance on the job.

