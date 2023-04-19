Clifford James George

GALVESTON, TEXAS — After a lengthy illness, Clifford James George, 64, departed this earthly life on April 14, 2023, at his home in Galveston, Texas. He was born April 11, 1959, in Galveston, Texas to Bernard George, Sr. and Alberta Small George. He was a graduate of Ball High School, Class of 1977. Clifford worked as a longshoreman with the ILA Locals 20 and 1504 (West Gulf Maritime Association) until his health declined. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bernard Jr., and Morris George, grandparents Nicholas and Anita Parker George, and Edward and Hattie Small, brothers-in-law Jordan Crear, Sr. and Morrell Coleman, Sr., niece Sheryl Coleman, nephew Robert Morgan, and bonus son Darrell Florence. Clifford leaves with cherished memories, his wife Sandra George, son, Clifford Thomas; sisters - Thelma Coleman, Laura George Crear, and Celestine George; brothers - Lloyd and Reginald George all of Galveston, Texas. sisters-in-law, Natika George of High Point, NC, Patricia Guarine (Louis) and Lisa Day; brother-in-law, Evron Day; bonus daughters, Shiemika Matthews (Johnny), Alicia Harmanson (Clifton), and Johnetta Julien (Jamecia); bonus son, Joseph Day (Tisha); 14 grandchildren, and aunts, uncles, cousins, and host of nephews, nieces, and friends. A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10:00 am, followed by a Rosary and funeral services at 11:00 am. All services will be held at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription