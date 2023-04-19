GALVESTON, TEXAS — After a lengthy illness, Clifford James George, 64, departed this earthly life on April 14, 2023, at his home in Galveston, Texas. He was born April 11, 1959, in Galveston, Texas to Bernard George, Sr. and Alberta Small George. He was a graduate of Ball High School, Class of 1977. Clifford worked as a longshoreman with the ILA Locals 20 and 1504 (West Gulf Maritime Association) until his health declined. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bernard Jr., and Morris George, grandparents Nicholas and Anita Parker George, and Edward and Hattie Small, brothers-in-law Jordan Crear, Sr. and Morrell Coleman, Sr., niece Sheryl Coleman, nephew Robert Morgan, and bonus son Darrell Florence. Clifford leaves with cherished memories, his wife Sandra George, son, Clifford Thomas; sisters - Thelma Coleman, Laura George Crear, and Celestine George; brothers - Lloyd and Reginald George all of Galveston, Texas. sisters-in-law, Natika George of High Point, NC, Patricia Guarine (Louis) and Lisa Day; brother-in-law, Evron Day; bonus daughters, Shiemika Matthews (Johnny), Alicia Harmanson (Clifton), and Johnetta Julien (Jamecia); bonus son, Joseph Day (Tisha); 14 grandchildren, and aunts, uncles, cousins, and host of nephews, nieces, and friends. A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10:00 am, followed by a Rosary and funeral services at 11:00 am. All services will be held at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX.
