Clayton Ernest “Ernie” Willingham

DICKINSON, TX — Clayton Ernest "Ernie" Willingham of Dickinson passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the age of 71. He was one of 4 children born in Longview, Texas on April 9, 1951, to Clayton and Mary Willingham.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Clayton Willingham; brothers, Robert and Randall Willingham; stepson, Michael Dick; grandson, Coby Dick, and great grandson, Kolt Jaxson Barton.

