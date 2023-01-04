DICKINSON, TX — Clayton Ernest "Ernie" Willingham of Dickinson passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the age of 71. He was one of 4 children born in Longview, Texas on April 9, 1951, to Clayton and Mary Willingham.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Clayton Willingham; brothers, Robert and Randall Willingham; stepson, Michael Dick; grandson, Coby Dick, and great grandson, Kolt Jaxson Barton.
Ernie is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sharon Willingham; son, Arron Willingham and wife Angela; daughters, Mandy Thomas and husband Shane, Lanette Harris and husband Scott. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kelsey Thomas, Hunter Thomas, Brennan Harris, Briggs Harris, Keith & Chelsi Barton, Cody & Neil Golden; great grandchildren, Nolan Barton and Adrian Pina; sister, Cathy Barta and family as well as numerous extended family members and friends including special friends Annette, Cory, Clayton, and George Clark.
Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. A funeral will be held at St. George's Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave N, Texas City, TX at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 with burial at Grace Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX. There will be a luncheon after the burial at Texas City Masonic Lodge #1118 AFAM.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. George's Episcopal Church in Texas City and/or Texas City Masonic Lodge #1118 AFAM .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.