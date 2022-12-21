GALVESTON, TX — On this wonderful day that the Lord has made a beautiful princess was born Chyene Denise Collins Whylie, May 1, 1956. This bundle of joy was born to Hattie M. Collins-Edwards and Willie Collins in Houston, Texas. Even though her parents migrated to Palacios, TX they decided to marry and move to Houston, TX in the 1950’s. Even though Chyenne Denise Whylie was the first born they eventually had four more children: Cynthia Whylie (Houston), and Eric Edwards (Houston). Chyene Denise Collins Whylie seeked out the Lord at an early age. She was baptized at Good Hope Baptist Church in 1967. She sung in the youth choir for quite some time. She matriculated Turner Elementary School, Miller Junior High School and Jack Yates High School where she received her diploma in May of 1975. She really enjoyed going to school with her sisters and some of her cousins. The good news is we had a car in high school and she really enjoyed going off campus for lunch. After high school, Chyene Denise Whylie eventually met her King Joe Whylie in 1975. They were married February 9, 1976 and had 2 sons, Joe Santana Whylie and Jowann Donte Whylie. Out of this reunion 5 grandchildren: Santana, Chyenne, Tashia, Jayla and Joe Joe. They really treasured their grandchildren and were very supportive in their endeavors. Chyene Denise Whylie was a career woman for 49 years as a “housewife” and mother. She enjoyed cooking for multitudes of people and owned several businesses: The Match Box and the Glass Company. Chyene was preceded in death by father Willie Collins; step-father Herbert Edwards (Big Buddy); her grandparents Melvin Riley Polk and Rosie Lee Hurd Polk; siblings: Willie Collins, Jr.,; four aunts: Velma Jedkins, Annie vans; Doris Thomas, Olivia King, Bessie Boare Evans; 2 uncles Robert Lee Polk and Glen Polk. On last Wednesday December 15, 2022, Chyene was graced into the open arms of the Lord and was welcomed into Heaven. She is survived by her husband Joe Whylie; her mother Hattie Collins; two sons: Joe Santans (Ludie) and Whylie and Jowann Whylie; five grandchildren: Santana, Chyenne, La’Tasia, Jayla and Joe (jojo); 2 sisters: Cynthia Collins (Houston) and one brother Eric C. (Evangela) Edwards; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will began at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral service at 12 noon on Friday, December 22, 2022 at St, Luke Baptist Church, Galveston, TX.
