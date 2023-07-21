GALVESTON, TX — Christine (Bertolino) Welsh, 92, a resident of Galveston, Texas, peacefully passed away on July 19, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Welsh and son, Randall Wayne Welsh.
Christine leaves behind to cherish her memory, a daughter, Vickie Socias and husband, Gabriel; son, Rodney Welsh and wife, Karen; and son Robbie Welsh; grandsons, Brandt Socias and wife, Kristin, Randall Welsh and wife Julie, Ricky Welsh, Brandon Socias and wife, Chelsea, Justin Welsh, Devin Welsh, Dillon Welsh; and granddaughter, Katie Welsh; great grandchildren: Laine Socias, Madilynn Welsh, Brandon Welsh, Kyle Welsh, Colton Socias, Caiden Socias, Kaelynn Welsh and all the many nieces and nephews.
Christine was the last surviving of the 21 Bertolino brothers and sisters. In her younger days, she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen for Dominican H.S. She loved bowling, bingo and her trips to the casinos. She really loved her Astros, never missing any of their games. But she especially loved spending time with her grandkids.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 am, Tuesday, July 25, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 am, led by Deacon Sam Dell’Olio. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
A special thanks to Dr. Bradley Henrie and the staff at UTMB Galveston for their personal care. Also a special thank you to Corrie, Mondo, Shirley, Theresa, Cathy & Tina for all that they did in Christine’s time of need.
