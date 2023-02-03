Chief William Henry "Willie" Wisko, Jr.

GALVESTON, TX — Chief W. H. “Willie” Wisko, Jr. passed away peacefully February 1, 2023 in Austin, Texas, following a brief illness. Born February 3, 1943, to parents Katie Ruth Wisko and W.H. Willie Wisko Sr. in Galveston, Texas, he lived in Galveston for most of his life. At an early age, he knew he wanted to become a firefighter. He would follow the fire trucks to fires all over the island, many times leaving school to do so. After befriending several firefighters, Captain Wallace Graves took him home for dinner one evening and that is when he met the love of his life, Jessica. They would eventually marry on June 11, 1966, and raised two children, Michael and Tammi, during their 57 years of marriage.
On November 17, 1962, at the age of 19, Willie started his career with the Galveston Fire Department. After several years with Galveston, he left the department to pursue a business venture selling fire equipment. In 1974, he accepted the position of Fire Chief for a new community north of Houston called Kingwood. There he built a volunteer fire department and was instrumental in the establishment of an Emergency Medical Service. In 1978, he returned to Galveston as an Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief. In 1980, he was named Fire Marshal and in 1988, he was appointed Fire Chief for the City of Galveston. He retired from Galveston in 1998.
Willie and Jessica moved to Austin in 1999. He worked several years with Simplex Grinnell, then in 2006, he accepted a position with FEMA as a Public Assistance Specialist. This position afforded him the opportunity to travel around the United States assisting folks recover from a variety of disasters, including his last assignment in Tampa, Florida where he suffered his sudden illness.
Willie was always looking for something else to do. During his career, he was very active in several fire associations including the Galveston Firefighter’s Association Local 571, Harris County Firefighter’s Association, Galveston County Firefighter’s Association, State Firefighter’s & Fire Marshal’s Association, Texas Fire Chief’s Association, Moody Memorial Methodist Church, Kingwood Methodist Church and First Methodist Church of Austin. He also played a key role in the establishment of the Congressional Fire Service Caucus in Washington D.C. and was proud to be a sustaining member of Santa Fe Fire & Rescue.
Willie is survived by his wife and children, three grandchildren, Lorin Wisko, Kaleb Wisko and Katy Dalton, as well as his great grandson, Parker Triplett.
Willie’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 7 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 8, at 10:00 am at Moody Methodist Church in Galveston followed by burial at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 1201 Lavaca St. in Austin, TX.
