Chief William Henry "Willie" Wisko, Jr.

GALVESTON, TX — Chief W. H. “Willie” Wisko, Jr. passed away peacefully February 1, 2023 in Austin, Texas, following a brief illness. Born February 3, 1943, to parents Katie Ruth Wisko and W.H. Willie Wisko Sr. in Galveston, Texas, he lived in Galveston for most of his life. At an early age, he knew he wanted to become a firefighter. He would follow the fire trucks to fires all over the island, many times leaving school to do so. After befriending several firefighters, Captain Wallace Graves took him home for dinner one evening and that is when he met the love of his life, Jessica. They would eventually marry on June 11, 1966, and raised two children, Michael and Tammi, during their 57 years of marriage.

On November 17, 1962, at the age of 19, Willie started his career with the Galveston Fire Department. After several years with Galveston, he left the department to pursue a business venture selling fire equipment. In 1974, he accepted the position of Fire Chief for a new community north of Houston called Kingwood. There he built a volunteer fire department and was instrumental in the establishment of an Emergency Medical Service. In 1978, he returned to Galveston as an Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief. In 1980, he was named Fire Marshal and in 1988, he was appointed Fire Chief for the City of Galveston. He retired from Galveston in 1998.

