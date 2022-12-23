Cheryl Anne Leonard

LEAGUE CITY — Cheryl Anne Leonard, 75, of League City, TX passed away on December 15, 2022 in Webster, TX. She was born to Melvin Bernard Ocker and Lily Mae Boudlache Ocker, Sr. on February 23, 1947 in Houston, TX. Cheryl grew up in Baytown and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Lamar University in three years. Mrs. Leonard has been a resident of League City for over 20 years and is of the Lutheran faith.

Cheryl's professional career began in the Harris County District Attorney's Office, under the tutelage and supervision of long time D.A. Carol Vance. A career change made her the first female Harris County Adult Probation officer, and she retired as a supervisor after 28 years of service. While working full time, Cheryl commuted four days each week to Sam Houston State University, where she completed all the course work pursuant to a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Probation and Parole.

