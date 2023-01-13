Charles William, Sr. Dipuccio

BAYOU VISTA, TX — In Loving Memory of Charles William Dipuccio, Sr., known to family & friends as “Charlie” or “Papa”. He was born in Galveston, Texas on July 25, 1931 to Dominic and Anna Dipuccio and passed away on December 31, 2022 in Bayou Vista Texas.

Charlie was a 1948 graduate of Ball High School, in Galveston, Texas. He later went on to enlist in the United States Navy and served proudly from 1952 -1954. Not long after his discharge he met & married the love of his life Vivian Louise to whom he was married to for 66 years until her passing in 2020. Together they had 3 wonderful children, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

