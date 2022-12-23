GALVESTON — Charles William "Charlie" Ratzman, Jr. age 76 passed away December 19, 2022 at his residence in Texas City. Graveside services with Navy Honors are 1:45pm Tuesday December 27, 2022 at the Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at the VFW Post 880 located at 1014-24th street in Galveston on Wednesday December 28, 2022, from 3:00pm until 7:00pm.
Charlie was born September 26, 1946 in Galveston, Texas to Charles William Ratzman, Sr. and Mary Margaret O'Brien Ratzman. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School and graduated Kirwin High School class of 1965. He then entered the U.S. Navy serving honorably in Vietnam for 4 years then 2 years in the Naval Reserve. After his discharge from the Navy Charlie returned to Galveston where he became apart of the Lipton Tea Family. While at Lipton Tea he met and married the love of his life Anastacia Sifuentes. The couple was married April 24, 1976 having 2 daughters. The couple were faithful members of Island Church in Galveston. Charlie retired at Lipton Tea with more than 20 years of service when the plant closed down in the 1990. After retiring from Lipton Tea Charlie went to work with the Galveston County Roads and Bridges Department later moving to the Pelican Island Bridge there after retiring from Galveston County in 2011. During his retirement years Charlie enjoyed the time he spent with his beloved wife, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a serious BOI and could often be heard trying to talk his NAVY friends into moving to Galveston and if not at least to come here for a visit. He remained close to many of his comrades from his Navy service and one even wrote a Poem for him titled "Father-Dad-Navy Vet". His presence we will miss but the memory of his faithfulness to God, Country and Family we will hold dear until we are together again. Rest in Peace Charlie, Job well done.
Preceded in death by his parents and wife of 42 years Anastacia Ratzman and his only sister Darlene Hasselmeyer survivors include daughters Harlow Ratzman of Texas City and Dana Ramos and husband Gerald of Santa Fe; grandchildren Arian Castro, Addison Dearmore, Aiden Ramos and G.J. Ramos; great grandchild Austin James Friedman; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
The family would like to add a sincere thank you to Dr. L. Lee Grumbles and the nursing staff of A Serene Health Services. We could not have made it without you.
