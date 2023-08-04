GALVESTON, TX — Charles Roger McReynolds joined his beloved wife, Sandy, peacefully on July 27, 2023 at the age of 77, following a brief battle with cancer.
Roger, a proud BOI, was born in Galveston on October 16, 1945. As a youth he enjoyed spending his summers at Camp Dixie in north Georgia. Upon graduation from Ball High School, he attended Austin College in Sherman, Texas. Following his completion of a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1968, he served in the US Air Force. Upon returning to Galveston, Roger worked in the insurance industry until his retirement from American Indemnity Insurance Company in 1999.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. George Street McReynolds, Jr. and Sheddie Usher McReynolds and his wife, Sandra Kay McReynolds. He is survived by his brothers, Dr. Edwards Usher McReynolds and wife Marjorie and Dr. G. Walter McReynolds and wife Linda, along with his nieces: Merritt McReynolds Marinelli and husband, Jon, Larkin Street McReynolds, Jennifer McReynolds Frazier and husband, Todd, and Melissa McReynolds Alcorta, along with numerous great nieces and nephews.
Roger was active in many Galveston Island community organizations, including the Galveston Attractions Association, Dickens on the Strand, Galveston Mardi Gras, and Clean Galveston from the inception of the organization. He helped establish the annual fundraiser, Walk-About, on a napkin at O’Malley’s Pub and chaired it for many years.
Following retirement, Roger enjoyed his Tuesday Lunch Club with friends at Gaidos, weekly badminton games, and watching NASCAR, the Cowboys and the Astros. He also enjoyed regularly visiting with friends all around town.
Per Roger’s wishes, there will not be an official burial or ceremony. He was thankful for his many friends throughout the years.
Explore the history of Seawolf Park and the USS Cavalla, a World War II submarine lost in action. Located on Pelican Island, north of Galveston, Seawolf Park is a fisherman's paradise with historic landmarks, including the USS Stuart and the USS Cavalla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.