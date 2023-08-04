Charles Roger McReynolds

GALVESTON, TX — Charles Roger McReynolds joined his beloved wife, Sandy, peacefully on July 27, 2023 at the age of 77, following a brief battle with cancer.

Roger, a proud BOI, was born in Galveston on October 16, 1945. As a youth he enjoyed spending his summers at Camp Dixie in north Georgia. Upon graduation from Ball High School, he attended Austin College in Sherman, Texas. Following his completion of a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1968, he served in the US Air Force. Upon returning to Galveston, Roger worked in the insurance industry until his retirement from American Indemnity Insurance Company in 1999.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription