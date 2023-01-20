HOUSTON, TX — Charles Robert (Chuck) Hughes, 85, was born on July 7, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Isabel Donaldson Hughes and Harry Homer Hughes. He passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on January 15, 2023.
After serving in the U.S. Army, he made his home in Houston, Texas. In 1972, Chuck moved his family to the Highlands of Scotland, and later to England, for a total of 24 years where he enjoyed life as a highly respected and successful businessman and held the position of President of Lincoln Electric (UK) Ltd. In 1996 he left a host of wonderful friends and business associates and returned to Texas to retire in League City. As an avid fisherman he continued his love of fly fishing for salmon in the rivers of the Scottish Highlands, changing his "catch" to saltwater Gulf fishing. His interests ranged from his passion for Genealogy research to his ability to repair and restore anything from a faucet to an entire cottage in Scotland. He excelled in cooking and his smoked turkeys were held in very high regard from those who enjoyed them.
In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brother, Harold Hughes and his sister, Colleen Hughes Gerecke.
Always a man to put family first, he leaves a treasure of memories for his daughter, Dr. Denise Liane Hughes Wardall and her husband, Ian, precious granddaughters, Lauren and Rebecca; son, Jeffrey Taylor Hughes and his wife, Caroline, and beloved granddaughter Sophie and grandson, Oliver, sister Davina Hughes Greene, and former wife Judy Andersen Hughes.
A loving and generous man, Chuck will be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and a multitude of close friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date to celebrate the life and memories of this truly Good Man.
