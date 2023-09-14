TEXAS CITY, TX — Charles Henry Chollett was born in Weimar, Texas to Martha and Henry F. Chollett on June 19, 1934. He died at his home in Texas City, Texas on September 13, 2023.
Even though the family was poor, he cherished his childhood in Weimar and Dickinson, sharing many happy memories of those days.
He earned B.S and M.Ed. degrees from the University of Houston, and taught in Dickinson, Texas City, and LaMarque ISDs. He was principal at Sims and Westgate Elementary Schools and retired from teaching in 1991 after 25 years.
Charles was very active in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives. A meticulous scorekeeper, he was also a past President of the Texas City Little League.
For years, he bravely took his young grandsons on an annual trip to Dallas as well as one overly memorable trip to Disney World. He was an excellent travel companion to his daughter on trips to Alaska, New Zealand, Australia, Iceland, and Scotland.
He loved all aspects of construction and woodworking. His children, grandchildren, and granddogs all have things he designed and made for them. His proudest accomplishment was the “new” Memorial Lutheran Church buildings and grounds.
We will miss him and his Uncle Charlie/Dad/Grandpa sense of humor. He would read the obituary section of the newspaper and say, “I’m not in here, so looks like I’m still alive today.” This obituary is to inform him that status has changed.
Charles is survived by sister Betty Thomas of Calvert City, Kentucky; daughter Becky, sons Tracy and James (Deidre) of Texas City; grandchildren Matt, Zac (Madison), Jeremy, Lauren (Cameron), and Blake (Tyler); grand-dogs Sammie, Minna, Duncan; and great grandchildren Mason, Lilly, Brianna, Cayden, Colby, Aubree, Alsey, Zayn, Jaxon, TJ, and Murphy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Virginia, as well as sisters Olga Coward and Ethel Westerlage.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Harbor Hospice.
In keeping with his wishes, his body has been donated. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Memorial Lutheran Church. Visitation with the family will be at 10:00 am, with the service at 11am. Afterward, a meal will be served in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Charles may be made to:
