Charles Delgado

GALVESTON, TX — Charles (Charlie) R. Delgado (94) passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023, with his life partner of nearly 40 years, Happy Spillar, by his side.

He was born January 23, 1929, to Martin and Gertrude Delgado in Texas City, TX. When he was about 5 or 6, he was lined up with his 3 older siblings and started learning music using the Solfege technique. For two years, and with his dad at the piano, they would sing the notes on sheet music, developing not only perfect pitch but learning chord structures, various time signatures, and the ability to "hear" the music by sight reading the music. Charlie was given his first instrument, a second-hand clarinet, two years later after learning all the other basics of music. Charlie would often tell the story of the first time he earned money as a musician. Perhaps he was 8 or 9 years old. His dad took him to a neighborhood joint where he was playing. During the intermission, Martin put Charlie in the center of the room and invited the patrons to "hear my boy play". The audience loved it and threw nickels, dimes, and quarters onto the floor where Charlie was playing. He was stunned, and right then and there, decided to become a musician since it was "such an easy way to earn money". Charlie laughingly would tell anyone who would listen that it was the most he every made as a musician and that, in hindsight, it was probably more than even his dad earned that night.

