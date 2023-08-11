Charles Delgado

GALVESTON, TX — Charles (Charlie) R. Delgado (94) passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023, with his life partner of nearly 40 years, Happy Spillar, by his side.
He was born January 23, 1929, to Martin and Gertrude Delgado in Texas City, TX. When he was about 5 or 6, he was lined up with his 3 older siblings and started learning music using the Solfege technique. For two years, and with his dad at the piano, they would sing the notes on sheet music, developing not only perfect pitch but learning chord structures, various time signatures, and the ability to "hear" the music by sight reading the music. Charlie was given his first instrument, a second-hand clarinet, two years later after learning all the other basics of music. Charlie would often tell the story of the first time he earned money as a musician. Perhaps he was 8 or 9 years old. His dad took him to a neighborhood joint where he was playing. During the intermission, Martin put Charlie in the center of the room and invited the patrons to "hear my boy play". The audience loved it and threw nickels, dimes, and quarters onto the floor where Charlie was playing. He was stunned, and right then and there, decided to become a musician since it was "such an easy way to earn money". Charlie laughingly would tell anyone who would listen that it was the most he every made as a musician and that, in hindsight, it was probably more than even his dad earned that night.
When in high school, Charlie and several friends skipped school and went down to the docks to see a ship that was on fire. He said, "It was more beautifully colored than you could possibly imagine." This was the infamous Texas City Disaster when fertilizer aboard the SS Grandcamp spontaneously combusted. After watching people they knew toil away at trying to tame the fire, he and two of his three friends got bored. While one sadly stayed behind, he and the others decided to go to the swimming hole, and luckily, they decided to race each other to the car. When the ship blew only minutes later, they survived by crawling under a car. Charlie was recruited to drive injured people to the hospital since his car was still operable. Some were terribly injured, and he had no idea whether his family was okay (they were). It was so traumatic that he never once participated in any commemorative events hosted by the city, nor did he like to talk about it.
Charlie's life was packed with many wonderful accomplishments. Musically, he enjoyed a 77+ year career as a professional jazz musician and played many instruments, particularly tenor and alto saxophones. He also wrote and arranged music. During the Korean conflict, Charlie was a member of the United States Air Force "Band of the West" stationed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX. As the premier military "big band" at that time, they were flown to Los Angeles to play for the stars as they arrived for the world premiere of Twelve O'Clock High starring Gregory Peck. He was also a friend of Vic Damone, who was a member of the band. He played at the famed Balinese Ballroom and on several occasions had to escape with the rest of the band out the back and into boats when it was raided for illegal gambling. Most recently, Charlie was recognized by AFM Local 65-699, the professional musicians union in Houston. The Business Agent was going through paperwork and noticed one member who had paid his dues for over 77 years. Who was this guy? With only one phone call to a colleague, she quickly realized they needed to make a trip to Galveston and interview him for a feature article and award, which happened a few months before his death. Charlie was still playing with Galveston Community Band at the time of his death.
While music fed his soul, it didn't feed his family. Charlie followed in his dad's footsteps and became an electrician. For many years he was Business Manager for Galveston County's International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 527. Notably, when he retired, Charlie was inducted into the Texas AFL-CIO Labor Hall of Fame for his many contributions to the labor movement. He led the floor fight to grant African Americans full union rights and his union was one of the first in the country to do so. Under his leadership, his local union was also one of the first to provide benefits to office staff and he is credited for other workers' rights initiatives that were visionary and ahead of their time.
Charlie served on the Texas AFL-CIO Executive Board and Co-Chaired the Texas AFL-CIO Executive Board Committee that brought important revisions and updates to the Texas AFL-CIO Constitution in 1993. According to Ed Sills, Director of Communications for the Texas AFL-CIO, "that position — no easy lift — was an indication of the high esteem he achieved among Texas AFL-CIO officers". He was also appointed by Governor Ann Richards to serve as a labor board representative for the TNLRC, better known as the Super Collider project. While serving in that position, he "built on his reputation for integrity and calm, clear-headed thinking".
Ed added that, "Charlie was a true gentleman, a cerebral type who thought things through carefully, and he was always, always on the side of working people across our state, believing in the dignity of each and every person. Texas is not an easy place to be a union advocate, but none of that fazed Charlie. He fought for justice for all, and we are so proud of his accomplishments in our movement."
It was during one of his many trips to Washington, DC, to attend to AFL-CIO matters on behalf of the IBEW that he attended a luncheon where President Ronald Reagan was speaking. He and two others were on the sidewalk when shots rang out. They stood only feet from Press Secretary James Baker as he laid on the sidewalk critically injured and mostly alone for several minutes while the Secret Service tended first to the President and apprehended the shooter.
Charlie was active politically and was elected as the Galveston County Democratic Party Chair for a good number of years beginning in the 1970's. He made time to serve on the Galveston County Parks Board, Community Action Council, Galveston Wharves Board, College of the Mainland Board of Trustees during his long career. Both politically and professionally, he was dedicated to advocating for average, everyday citizens and their rights to fair wages and respect. Growing up Hispanic and knowing his dad was denied full union membership when he first became an electrician, he was more than happy to give up iceberg lettuce and green grapes when Cesar Chavez began fighting for fair wages for farm workers. His kids, kicking and screaming, got their first lessons in how personal choice can contribute to helping others near or far.
On a personal level, Charlie had long dreamt of getting his college degree, something he had planned on until the Texas City Disaster derailed that possibility. He attended the University of Houston and at the age of 60 earned a BA in English, while also working and advocating full time for the labor movement, training for and running marathons, and playing music on weekends. His family, to this day, can't figure out how he kept all these balls in the air!
In his late 40's, Charlie's daughters had been nagging him about all the bacon and fatty steaks he was eating. They thought he should dial that back. Forgetting he didn't ever embark on half measures, the next thing they knew, he became a vegetarian and gave up alcohol which only added to his already good health. He completed over 3 dozen marathons and was an avid tennis player until well into his 80's. He backpacked the Sierra's when he could, including a 60 mile trip up and over 3 different mountain passes, and climbed Mt. Rainier in his mid-50's. In his early 80's, he had stopped running but decided to walk 6 miles every day for a year. 365 days later, and despite a tropical storm, he achieved this goal having never missed a single day.
His one disappointment in life was that he had neither the time nor money to take up golf. An avid fan of Tiger Woods, he watched a LOT of golf. He simply could not understand why it was so difficult to hit a ball straight that was not even moving! And no way could those putts be that hard to make. Late in life, he became convinced he could have given any of those pros a run for their money...or so he liked to claim in his own quirky and fun way!
Charlie is survived by his partner Happy Spillar, his 5 children Theresa Matthews, Janet Lerner (Jack), Charlie Delgado (Kathy), Steve Delgado (Debbie), Christopher Delgado (Ashley), 5 grandchildren as well as Happy's 3 children Tom Spillar, Kelley Waters (Troy), Karen Spillar (Teddy) and 3 bonus grandchildren. His children recognize that, as one of the least materialistic people they have ever known, he leaves them a rich legacy, one defined by service, kindness, creativity, integrity, responsibility, and no small amount of tenacity and hard headedness. While he was seldom home during their formative years due to his many obligations, he never once raised his voice, his word was his bond, and he could be, every now and then, surprisingly fun and spontaneous.
Charlie willed his body to UTMB so he will not be physically present at the Celebration of Life Service to be held at the IBEW 527 building on August 18, 2023 from 4:30 to 7:00 PM. IBEW 527 is located at 2509 FM 2004, Texas City, TX. All friends are welcome. Charlie always believed that plants and trees should stay in their natural state, so the family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends honor him by making a donation to the College of the Mainland Foundation for the Charles Delgado Memorial Music Studies Scholarship or your favorite nonprofit. Or simply listen to live music whenever possible or find a way to give a little something extra to someone doing their best to earn a living wage and keep food on their family's table. He would really love that.
