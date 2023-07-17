Charles Alexander Brooks Jul 17, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PEARLAND,TX — Charles Alexander Brooks, 52, passed on July 12, 2023. He was a Navy veteran. Funeral services will be held July 19, 2023 at Houston Memorial Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesState working to end Galveston-Port Bolivar ferry pass abuseGalveston, state aim to ease island traffic congestionFour churches split from United Methodist Church over leftist leaningsFather of drowned boy files lawsuit against hotelArmy Corps prepares to repair Galveston's 'Babe's Beach'Galveston's rental-tracking software sees big money in the windI-45 closure not until next weekend, state saysClearing information about Galveston’s beach waterTar balls are washing up on Galveston beachesGalveston's public safety bill hits 79 percent of the general fund Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2023 honoreesDogs Surf for a CauseGalveston celebrates JuneteenthTexas City celebrates JuneteenthRunners pound the pavement for literacy in first Texas City Press RunFireworks return to Galveston for Fourth of JulyTexas City holds annual Independence Day CelebrationLa Marque gets a jump on Independence Day festivitiesInaugural Daily News Texas City Press Run WinnersLeague City celebrates Fourth of July CommentedPro-Trump hardliners ensure second place for GOP (89) We need not like Trump, because Trump loves America (81) New House bill will best serve to harm workers (63) Four churches split from United Methodist Church over leftist leanings (45) Fourth of July celebrates those who don't meekly suffer (35) League City's book review committee deserves public’s attention (33) Galveston considers nixing general public comment at meetings (28) Guest commentary: Black doctors improve health; so why are there so few? (27) Grid manager urges Texans to cut power use as temps soar (26) Ike Dike funding rejected in 'wasteful spending' cut (24)
