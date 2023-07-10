Charles A Dipuccio

SANTA FE, TX — Charles left this life to be with his Lord and Saviour on June 27th, 2023.
Born Feb 4th, 1936, Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Dipuccio Sr. and Shirley Dipuccio. Also, his sister Judith Dunbar and brother-in-law and good friend Don Dunbar.
His surviving family includes Jimmy Mills and wife Billie, Charmaine Wright and James Tester, Cody Dipuccio and wife Donna, and his Aunt and care giver Jennipher Venable-Dipuccio, also his best friend and close confidant Paul Milo, James Harvey, and Michael Shofner.
Charles graduated from Brazosport High School in 1954, After High School Charles joined the United States Navy. He served his Country and was Honorably discharged after 2 years active and 6 years reservist.
During his time in the reserves, he received his Bachelor of Science at Sam Houston State Teachers College in 1962.
In 1967 he received his Master of Education at Stephen F. Austin.
Charles worked as a teacher most his early career, able to retire relatively young he always had a true entrepreneur mind set, he had many business ventures throughout his life, and enjoyed helping others when he could.
His hobbies included flying, as he was a licensed pilot. He also loved collecting rare and unique treasures. This included cars, coins, jewelry, small planes, and even an ultra-light aircraft.
Charles was a devout Catholic, never wavering from his faith.
Gentlest Heart of Jesus ever present in the Blessed Sacrament, ever consumed with burning love for the poor captive souls in Purgatory have mercy on the soul of thy departed servant. Be not severe in thy judgement but let some drops of thy Precious Blood fall upon the devouring flames and do Thou O merciful Saviour send Thy angels to conduct Thy departed servant to a place of refreshment, light and peace. May the soul of the faithfully departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
There will be a graveside memorial held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 930am. This will be held at Hayes Grace Memorial Park located at 10708 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510
