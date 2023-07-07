Cecil Michael Mike McClenan

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Cecil Michael "Mike" McClenan passed away July 3, 2023 at the age of 77.

Mike was the second of four children born to Marcia and Cecil William McClenan on November 13, 1945 in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1964 and from Texas A&M University in 1970 and 1971 with a BS and MS, respectively, in Civil Engineering. He served 3 years active duty as an Officer in the U.S. Army, stationed at the Coastal Engineering Research Center in Washington, D.C. and Fort Belvoir, VA. He then moved to Galveston and worked at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Galveston District until his retirement in January 2005. While at the district office, he worked in Planning, Operations, Navigation, Project Management and Construction. Late in his career he also volunteered for, and served two deployments in Iraq. During his time at the District, he also served in the active U.S. Army Reserve until his retirement from the reserves in the mid-1990.

