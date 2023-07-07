LEAGUE CITY, TX — Cecil Michael "Mike" McClenan passed away July 3, 2023 at the age of 77.
Mike was the second of four children born to Marcia and Cecil William McClenan on November 13, 1945 in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1964 and from Texas A&M University in 1970 and 1971 with a BS and MS, respectively, in Civil Engineering. He served 3 years active duty as an Officer in the U.S. Army, stationed at the Coastal Engineering Research Center in Washington, D.C. and Fort Belvoir, VA. He then moved to Galveston and worked at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Galveston District until his retirement in January 2005. While at the district office, he worked in Planning, Operations, Navigation, Project Management and Construction. Late in his career he also volunteered for, and served two deployments in Iraq. During his time at the District, he also served in the active U.S. Army Reserve until his retirement from the reserves in the mid-1990.
After retirement, he enjoyed working intermittently for the Corps of Engineers' Retired Annuitant Program. These assignments took him to California for military and civil works construction projects. He also worked from New Mexico to Florida and the adjoining states in between, and Illinois, on civil works, military, disaster and border fence construction projects. Also, during retirement, he enjoyed cooking and barbequing when he and Barbara hosted pool parties and other events with family and friends. They enjoyed traveling, making numerous trips to Europe, including stays in the United Kingdom, France and Spain. Also included in their travels were trips to California, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Louisiana and Florida. In 2007 and 2009, Mike and Barb enjoyed two fun cruises with their four children, spouses and seven grandchildren visiting Cozumel, Cancun, Belize, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. The fond memories created on those excursions continue to entertain all of us still! They also enjoyed their annual family reunions in New Braunfels, Texas floating the rivers and going to the Schlitterbahn.
Mike "Grampy", is preceded in death by his parents and one sibling, Richard McClenan.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of 38 years. He is also survived by his two children from his first marriage to Gay Isenhower McClenan; David McClenan of Fort Worth, Texas; Jeanette Myers (husband Shaine) of Abilene, Texas; his two stepchildren, Kelly Naschke (husband Leroy) of League City and Paul Ozymy (wife Hilda) of Trujillo, Honduras. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Rachel Hein, Austin and Adam Myers and Clayton McClenan, Lyndsey, Kennedy, and Karleigh Naschke, and one great granddaughter, Aria Kolarik. Additionally, he is survived by his two brothers, Don and David McClenan.
A memorial service celebrating Mike's life will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Mission Honduras, mailed to 2201 Metairie Court, League City, TX 77573.
