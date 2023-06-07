Cecil Elizabeth Betty Head

GALVESTON, TX — Cecil Elizabeth “Betty” Spoor Head joined her Heavenly Father and beloved husband, Paul, on June 4th, 2023, at the age of 94. Born on Galveston Island on July 10, 1928 to Robert N. and Bernice (Lumley) Spoor, Betty was a life-long resident of the “Sand Billy,” the nickname she bestowed upon her beautiful Galveston. The love she had for the island was evident in her life’s passions and was only eclipsed by the love she had for her family.
Betty graduated from Ball High School and later went to North Texas State University, where she earned a degree in Histology. Betty came home to the island and started working at UTMB at the age of 18. She was tasked immediately with traveling to Mexico City to learn proper lab procedures. The knowledge gained there helped establish the dermatology lab where Betty continued to contribute to its success well into her 90’s. She also received her Bachelor’s degree in Research from UTMB at the age of 55. She went on to teach and mentor many residents and faculty during her tenure at UTMB. She was equally inspired and fulfilled by her job and published several significant scientific research papers. But her published writings extended beyond science into poetry and prose where she allowed herself to indulge in the whimsy that was very much a part of her true nature. She had an artist’s soul with a scholar’s intellect.
In the early 1950’s, the island hosted weekend dances. It was at one of these that she caught the eye and heart of a passing Navy man. Upon his exit from service, he returned to Galveston to make her his bride. Paul loved Betty deeply and together they had three children, Robert, Phillip and Elisabeth. They created a full life together, celebrating over fifty years of marriage, the births of six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, as well as many other personal and professional successes.
Betty was a founding member of the International Oleander Society, the Friends of Moody Gardens, a member of the Wednesday Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church and Altar Guild and was involved in many other civic duties around town.
Above all, Betty imbued class and innate goodness that inspired her friends, colleagues and family. She will be remembered as a beautiful lady, a matriarch, a north star. We will forever celebrate and love you Mom, Grammy and “Sam.”
Betty will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul. She is survived by her brother, Robert “Buddy” Spoor and her children: Robert Head (Kay), Phillip Head (Rena) and Elisabeth Head Hernandez (Mike). Betty leaves behind a cherished legacy through her 6 grandchildren, 3.5 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters- in-law, along with the additional grandchildren and great grandchildren through having blended families.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Betty’s caregiver, Julle Curry, for her exceptional love, care and support for the last 2-1/2 years. We would also like to express our gratitude to AccessCare Hospice and their team of Melissa, Michelle and Oscar, who took exceptional care of Betty for the last 6 months and made her journey home peaceful.
Betty’s family will receive visitors on Friday, June 9, from 2-4:30 pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway in Galveston. Funeral service will be at 5:00 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ave H in Galveston.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the International Oleander Society, c/o Betty Head’s Oleander Park, PO Box 3431, Galveston, Tx 77552-0431.
