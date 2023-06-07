Cecil Elizabeth Betty Head

GALVESTON, TX — Cecil Elizabeth “Betty” Spoor Head joined her Heavenly Father and beloved husband, Paul, on June 4th, 2023, at the age of 94. Born on Galveston Island on July 10, 1928 to Robert N. and Bernice (Lumley) Spoor, Betty was a life-long resident of the “Sand Billy,” the nickname she bestowed upon her beautiful Galveston. The love she had for the island was evident in her life’s passions and was only eclipsed by the love she had for her family.

Betty graduated from Ball High School and later went to North Texas State University, where she earned a degree in Histology. Betty came home to the island and started working at UTMB at the age of 18. She was tasked immediately with traveling to Mexico City to learn proper lab procedures. The knowledge gained there helped establish the dermatology lab where Betty continued to contribute to its success well into her 90’s. She also received her Bachelor’s degree in Research from UTMB at the age of 55. She went on to teach and mentor many residents and faculty during her tenure at UTMB. She was equally inspired and fulfilled by her job and published several significant scientific research papers. But her published writings extended beyond science into poetry and prose where she allowed herself to indulge in the whimsy that was very much a part of her true nature. She had an artist’s soul with a scholar’s intellect.

