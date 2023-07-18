SAN ANTONIO, TX — Carolyn Sue Mitchell, 81, of San Antonio, TX, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023,
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. with a visitation from 5:00 — 6:30 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Private burial to follow.
Carolyn Sue Mitchell was born August 2, 1941 in Gideon, Missouri. She was the first of five children. Carolyn attended PSJA High School in the Rio Grande Valley. She was the PTA president and yearbook chairman at Frasier Elementary, in Corpus Christi. She worked for the Nueces County Court House and American Greetings. She was an amazing cook and baker and was known for her famous German chocolate cake. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, word searches, and relished her time as a homemaker and caregiver to her son Billy. Carolyn was a Godly woman with strong Christian beliefs.
She is preceded in death by spouses, William Banks Meacham and Robert Gayle Mitchell and brother, Wesley Wayne Blaylock.
She is survived by her children, Julie Ann Hitchner, William Banks Meacham, Jr., James Darin Meacham, and Kyle Dennis Mitchell; grandchildren, Sean Stuart Meacham, Michelle Lee Curtis, William Banks Meacham III, Aaron Roland Meacham, Crystal Rogillio, Brandon Dwayne Marsh, and Tracey Catherine Pond; 12 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Annette Billiot, Peggy Jean Davis, and Beverly Ann Blaylock; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
