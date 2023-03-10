HITCHCOCK, TX — Carolyn Jean Leonard passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, in Carlsbad, CA. She was born to Marley Eugene "Gene" and Dorothy Ellen Martinelli Leonard on December 25th, 1943, at St. Mary's hospital in Galveston, TX. Carolyn attended St. John's Lutheran School in Galveston and graduated from Hitchcock High School (HHS) in 1962.
Nicknamed 'Spoolie', she played drums in the HHS marching band and defense (half court) on the girls' basketball team where she guarded one opponent so closely-and loudly-that the other girl slammed the ball to the floor and walked off the court. Carolyn attended Lamar University before leaving to travel with her late husband William Robert Holt I, while he served in the U.S. Army. She and Willie made the most of that time, especially while he was stationed in Hawaii. They returned to Hitchcock and learned the ropes of real estate while raising two children.
She retired from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where she was as a Research Assistant in Genetics and held several positions including in the Department of Forensic Psychiatry. Carolyn was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Hitchcock, and taught catechism there when her children were students at the school.
She was active in the community, serving on various boards and as member of the Chamber of Commerce; special to her was the establishment and growth of the Hitchcock Public Library. She served as a Hitchcock City Commissioner, in her first attempt to hold public office, winning a race against four opponents without a runoff.
She lived life to the fullest, always ready to take up the mantle of the underdog. Perhaps the greatest testament to her tenacity came from her father who, introducing his children at a banquet, quipped: "This is my son, the big time crime fighter; this is my daughter-she'll fight anything!"
Ms. Leonard is preceded in death by her parents Judge Marley Eugene "Gene" and Dorothy Ellen Martinelli Leonard and is survived by her brother Gean Leonard, League City; daughter Cydne Holt, Encinitas CA; son William Robert "Robbie" Holt II; grandson Nickalus and wife, Kim Holt, Hitchcock; nephew Kevin Leonard, League City and a wide extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will celebrate and honor Carolyn's life privately. Memorials may be placed in Carolyn's honor at https://secure.reproductiverights.org/a/memorial or by mail to Center for Reproductive Rights, Attn: Development Department, 199 Water Street, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10038.
