Carolyn Jean Leonard

HITCHCOCK, TX — Carolyn Jean Leonard passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, in Carlsbad, CA. She was born to Marley Eugene "Gene" and Dorothy Ellen Martinelli Leonard on December 25th, 1943, at St. Mary's hospital in Galveston, TX. Carolyn attended St. John's Lutheran School in Galveston and graduated from Hitchcock High School (HHS) in 1962.

Nicknamed 'Spoolie', she played drums in the HHS marching band and defense (half court) on the girls' basketball team where she guarded one opponent so closely-and loudly-that the other girl slammed the ball to the floor and walked off the court. Carolyn attended Lamar University before leaving to travel with her late husband William Robert Holt I, while he served in the U.S. Army. She and Willie made the most of that time, especially while he was stationed in Hawaii. They returned to Hitchcock and learned the ropes of real estate while raising two children.

