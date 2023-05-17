SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Carolyn Cambiano passed from this life Tuesday morning, May 16, 2023, in Santa Fe.
Born February 13, 1944, in Corsicana, Texas, Mrs. Cambiano had worked as a manager with Galveston County Builders for 30 years and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church since 1963. She was involved in vacation bible school and active with Innovate Nutrition, which she enjoyed with her friends. Carolyn enjoyed going to the Hitchcock Post, dancing and listening to music.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cambiano; mother, Audielene (Jergins) Smith and step-father, Warren Smith.
Survivors include her daughters, Chrystal Hoelscher and husband, Brian, Leslie Elgin and husband, Jack; sister, JoAnn Billings; grandchildren, Kyleigh Shay Elgin; step-grandchildren, Mitchell and Trey Elgin; step-great grandchildren, Paisley Elgin, Riley Elgin; kitten, Frosty; numerous nieces, nephews and special family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Jack Elgin, Mitchell Elgin, Ray Gilbert, Brian Hoelscher, John Koleng, Jr. and Mike Prisock.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, a Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. led by Deacon Alvin Lovelady.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Carolyn's name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
