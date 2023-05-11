Carolina F. Hernandez

TEXAS CITY — Carolina Flores Hernandez, 92, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away peacefully on May 8th, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
Carolina was born July 13th, 1930, in Brownsville, TX, to Jose and Emilia Doria Flores. She retired after 28 years from Shriners Hospital in Galveston. Carolina loved to travel and spend time with her family.
Carolina is preceded in death by husband, Frank Hernandez and daughter, Dalila Arredondo.
She is survived by sons, Robert and George Rios; sister, Isabela Durrance; daughter in-law, Debbie Rios; grandchildren, Chad (Rosanna) Rios, Carolina (Jon) Lype, Joseph (Crystal) Arredondo, and Summer Lynn (Grayling) Alexander; great-grandchildren, Jon Jr, Dalila, Jaxon and Joseph Jr. as well as several loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bayou Pines Care Center for the kindness, loving care and friendship so freely given to our beloved Carolina and family.
Pallbearers will be Robert and Chad Rios, Jon Lype, Joseph Durrance, Joseph Arredondo and Grayling Alexander.
Guests are invited to a Celebration of Life Visitation from 9:30-11:00am followed by 11:00am Funeral Services on Monday, May 15th, 2023, at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77590. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson., TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.